Salman Khan’s birthday bash was indeed a double celebration as his niece Ayat Sharma also celebrates her birthday on December 27. Salman and Ayat are the cutest uncle and niece duo of tinsel town. A video has surfaced online in which Salman can be seen carrying his baby niece in his arms and dancing with her on the song “Tamma Tamma”. This is indeed the cutest video you’ll see on the internet today!

Salman Khan And Ayat

Megastar #SalmanKhan dancing on Tamma tamma loge with his niece Ayat Sharma 😍🥰 pic.twitter.com/lfxi5s4CCQ — ˢ𝒶๓ᵢᵣ (@Bhaiholic) December 28, 2021

