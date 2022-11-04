The Mumbai Police shared a tweet sharing that the Crime Branch unit has rescued the one-year-old child who was kidnapped and the child is now reunited with her mother. Salman Khan lauded Mumbai Police’s efforts and spoke against child trafficking. Salman tweeted, “The most heinous crime committed by humans is child trafficking, these criminals n their supporters should be severely punished.” Salman Khan to Get Y+ Security Cover from Mumbai Police After Threats from Lawrence Bishnoi Gang.

Mumbai Police’s Tweet

2 persons accused of allegedly kidnapping a 1 y/o were arrested by Crime Branch Unit 9 in collaboration with @rpfcrsur They had fled to Solapur to hide their tracks but were traced down. The child was reunited with her mother.#MumbaiCaseFiles pic.twitter.com/NfTyshfEp4 — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) November 3, 2022

Salman Khan’s Post

God bless mumbai police! More power, prayers n Duas to u. The most heinous crime committed by humans is child trafficking, these criminals n their supporters should be severely punished. Pray that all kids are found and returned to their parents. @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) November 4, 2022

