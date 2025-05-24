Bollywood superstar Salman Khan paid tribute to actor Mukul Dev, who passed away on May 23, 2025, in New Delhi. Mukul Dev, a model and actor, had starred in Salman Khan's film Jai Ho, a 2014 release. He died at 54 due to health complications. Mukul Dev's last rites were held in Delhi on May 24, by his brother and actor Rahul Dev. Salman Khan expressed his grief on the passing of Mukul Dev by sharing a picture with him on Twitter/X and Instagram Stories. Salman wrote alongside the picture: "Miss you my dear brother Mukul Rest In Peace". ‘Rest in Peace You Wonderful Soul’: Jr NTR, Sushmita Sen, Suniel Shetty Express Grief on the Passing of of Mukul Dev at 54.

Salman Khan Pays Tribute to Mukul Dev - See Post:

Miss you my dear brother Mukul Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/iNsKpPYqxC — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 24, 2025

