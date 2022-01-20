Salman Khan loves to be funny on Twitter and he never misses a chance to be clever on Twitter. The actor, who has a few announcements to make about his upcoming projects and his brand, took to the platform to share an update. He teased his fans that he has a trailer and commercials to post and he will finally do it today and tomorrow. This sure has piqued his fans' interest to know what the projects will be all about.

Take A Look At His Tweet Below:

I have to post commercials and trailers etc ... apne hi brands hain na.. Samjhe kya ? Sab sunn raha hoon, I see you, I hear you. Aaj ek post kal ek teaser . . pic.twitter.com/wy1hE8SIMr — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 20, 2022

