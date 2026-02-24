Skye Air Mobility, a leader in hyperlocal drone logistics, has officially launched a fully autonomous end-to-end delivery system in Gurugram, utilizing a sophisticated combination of aerial drones and AI-powered ground robots. Unveiled at the India AI Impact Summit in February 2026, the system achieves doorstep delivery without human intervention. This milestone follows the company’s completion of 3.6 million successful drone flights, highlighting a significant shift from experimental pilots to scalable urban infrastructure. The seamless process begins with Skye Air’s drones transporting payloads of up to 10kg to "Arrive Points"-automated smart mailboxes developed by Arrive AI. From these hubs, Ottonomy’s autonomous rovers take over the "last-meter" segment, navigating complex urban terrain to reach the customer’s doorstep. Managed by the AI-driven "Skye UTM" traffic platform, the initiative aims to bypass road congestion while reducing carbon emissions by over 500 grams per delivery. Tecno Reintroduces ‘Doorstep Delivery’ for Safer Shopping Experience.

Skye Air Mobility Launches AI-Powered Delivery Network

#WATCH | Gurugram: Skye Air, a Gurugram-based drone delivery leader, begins doorstep delivery using drones and AI robots. pic.twitter.com/vu3AxUFve9 — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2026

