Salman Rushdie was recently stabbed and his agent, Andrew Wylie revealed that the author's condition is really bad and he may lose an eye. His nerves in his arm were also severed and his liver has been damaged. Salman Rushdie has faced Islamist death threats for years for writing The Satanic Verses. Kangana Ranaut reacted to the news on her Instagram. Salman Rushdie Health Update: Author on Ventilator, Likely to Lose an Eye, Liver Stabbed and Damaged, Says Report.

Via Kangana's Instagram Story:

View Post Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)