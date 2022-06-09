Samrat Prithviraj's box-office day 6 collections have been surprisingly low as the figures of Manushi Chhillar, Akshay Kumar's film has shown a massive dip and the Wednesday collection stands to Rs 3.60 crore. With this Samrat Prithviraj stands to a total of Rs 52.25 crore considering the overall six-day run of the magnum opus. Samrat Prithviraj Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar’s Film Inches Close to Rs 50 Crore Mark in India.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

#SamratPrithviraj continues to struggle... Biz at the national [multiplex] chains is dull... Eyes ₹ 55.5 cr [+/-] total in *Week 1*... Fri 10.70 cr, Sat 12.60 cr, Sun 16.10 cr, Mon 5 cr, Tue 4.25 cr, Wed 3.60 cr. Total: ₹ 52.25 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/Ry812wSXsb — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 9, 2022

