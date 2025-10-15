Veteran actress and dancer Madhumati died peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday (October 15). She was 87 at the time of her demise. The exact cause behind her death has not been disclosed. She is remembered as an incredible artiste whose contribution to cinema will remain unmatched. Some of her films include Ankhen, Tower House, Shikari, and Mujhe Jeene Do. Her performances were often compared to those of Helen. Madhumati's husband, Manohar Depak, was also a known dancer who passed away in 2002. She was the sister of noted cricket umpire Piloo Reporter. Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared his condolences, writing, "My first and forever guru. Everything I know about dance, I learnt at your feet, Madhumati ji. Har ada, har expression mein aapki yaad hamesha saath rahegi. Om Shanti." According to papaazzi page Viral Bhayani, her funeral will take place today at 4:30 pm at the Oshiwara crematorium. ‘Mahabharat’ Actor Pankaj Dheer Passes Away at 68 After Cancer Battle; Funeral to Be Held in Mumbai.

Veteran Actress and Dancer Madhumati No More

My first and forever guru. Everything I know about dance, I learnt at your feet, Madhumati ji. Har ada, har expression mein aapki yaad hamesha saath rahegi. Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Vo288LSMRZ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 15, 2025

