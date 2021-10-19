Sardar Udham, starring Vicky Kaushal as Udham Singh, released on Amazon Prime Video on October 16. From critics to fans, all are lauding Vicky for his impressive performance in the film. The actor had underwent major transformation for the film. We saw him in various looks as he portrayed the role of Udham Singh. Vicky has thanked and appreciated prosthetic makeup artist Peter Gorshenin for his impressive works. Sharing a picture of the scars on his back, the actor wrote, “Cuts that didn’t make the cut. #SardarUdham @pgorshenin”. Well, those wounds do look real.

Vicky Kaushal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)