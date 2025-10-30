A shocking incident in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar has surfaced, where a leopard entered a residential area at night and killed a pet dog. CCTV video shows the leopard lurking behind a house before launching a swift attack. The big cat waited patiently for its moment, then pounced on the unsuspecting dog, dragging it away into the nearby forest. Despite the dog’s desperate cries, residents remained unaware until it was too late. The video has since gone viral. Tiger Fight Video: Forest Guards Climb Tree As They Witness 3 Tigers Clashing in Uttarakhand’s Ramnagar, Record Rare Footage (Watch Video).

Leopard Enters House, Attacks Dog Before Dragging It Away in Uttarakhand

