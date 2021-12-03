Taapsee Pannu’s upcoming film Shabaash Mithu is a biopic on Indian cricketer Mithali Raj. The 34-year-old actress would be seen playing the role of Indian women’s cricket team captain Mithali. The makers have shared a poster of Taapsee in which she is seen holding the cricket bat and set to give the best shot. The makers have also shared the good news that the film would be releasing in theatres on February 4, 2022. The film’s release date announcement comes on the occasion of Mithali Raj’s birthday who has turned 39 today.

