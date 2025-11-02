Smriti Mandhana attained a new record to her name, going past Mithali Raj during the IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, November 2. The left-hander, who has been in such good form throughout the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, now holds the record of scoring the most runs for India in a single edition of the tournament. Smriti Mandhana went past Mithali Raj, who had held this record after scoring 409 runs in the 2017 edition of the ICC Women's World Cup. Smriti Mandhana earlier had scored her first century of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 during the IND-W vs NZ-W match at the same venue on October 23. Sunidhi Chauhan Sings Indian National Anthem Ahead of IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Smriti Mandhana Breaks Mithali Raj's Record

Grace. Grit. Greatness ✨@mandhana_smriti surpasses Mithali Raj’s tally of 409 runs from the #CWC2017 to become India’s highest run-getter in a single ICC Women’s World Cup ✅ [Smriti Mandhana, India vs South Africa, Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, Final] pic.twitter.com/eVKjbz0kR7 — 100MB (@100MasterBlastr) November 2, 2025

