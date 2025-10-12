The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) has decided to pay tribute to the retired India women's national cricket team legend Mithali Raj by naming a stand after her at the ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. The ACA has also decided to honour wicketkeeper Ravi Kalpana by naming a gate next to the Mithali Raj Stand after him. Both the Mithali Raj Stand and the Ravi Kalpana Gate have been inaugurated ahead of the IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 ODI match. IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Toss Report and Playing XI: Australia Captain Alyssa Healy Elects To Field First, Sophie Molineux Replaces Georgia Wareham For Aussies As India Women Unchanged.

Mithali Raj Stand and the Ravi Kalpana Gate

Mithali Raj Stand and Raavi Kalpana Gate will be officially unveiled today before #INDvAUS. #CWC25 pic.twitter.com/5Qp8FABCIO — Anirudh (@AnirudhVelamuri) October 12, 2025

Inaugurated

Newest additions to the ACA-VDCA Stadium – Mithali Raj Stand and Raavi Kalpana Gate https://t.co/yvVTxd7vYd pic.twitter.com/5odCR8rUcS — Rahul (@exceedingxpuns) October 12, 2025

