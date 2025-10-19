India women's national cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur became the second Women in Blue to notch up 1000 or more runs in ICC Women's World Cup history. The veteran cricketer reached the glorious landmark during the Women's World Cup 2025 match against the England women's national cricket team at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday, October 19. Harmanpreet Kaur joined legendary Mithali Raj, who scored 1321 runs in 38 Women's World Cup matches for India. Deepti Sharma Becomes Second Indian After Jhulan Goswami To Pick 150 Wickets in WODIs, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs ENG-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Match.

Harmanpreet Kaur Completes 1000 Runs in ICC Women's World Cup

The skipper's turn to bring up 5️⃣0️⃣ 🔝 Captain Harmanpreet Kaur also becomes just the 2️⃣nd #TeamIndia player to score 1000 runs in ICC women's World Cups 🙌 Updates ▶ https://t.co/jaq4eHaH5w#WomenInBlue | #CWC25 | #INDvENG | @ImHarmanpreetpic.twitter.com/uGkpCfPYG8 — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) October 19, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (BCCI Women). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)