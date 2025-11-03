After the 2005 and 2017 heartbreaks, the India women's national cricket team won their maiden ICC Women's World Cup title on Sunday, November 2. The Women in Blue defeated the South Africa women's national cricket team by 52 runs in the final of the Women's World Cup 2025 edition. It is a historic moment in Indian women's cricket history as they won their first ICC title. Former cricketer Mithali Raj, who played six World Cups for India women, shared a heartwarming note on her social handle after the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side scripted history in Navi Mumbai. India Win ICC Women's World Cup 2025! Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma Star as Women in Blue Beat South Africa to Clinch First-Ever Title.

Mithali Raj Pens Heartwarming Note After India Win ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Title

Champions of the World 💙🇮🇳 I’ve seen this dream for over two decades, to watch the Indian women lift that World Cup trophy. Tonight, that dream finally came true. From the heartbreak of 2005 to the fight of 2017, every tear, every sacrifice, every young girl who picked up a… pic.twitter.com/MgClC7QE9J — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) November 2, 2025

