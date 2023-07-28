Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani released in theatres on July 28! While performances of the leads have been hailed by critics, the chemistry between Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi has also surprised fans. One of the key highlights of the flick is liplock scene between the veteran stars. The plot sees a wheelchair bound, Dharmendra, suffering from memory loss who meets his former lover Shabana Azmi (Alia's grandma) and kisses her in front of families after remembering his old love days with her. Check out how netizens have reacted to Shabana-Dharmendra's smooch in the film. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Movie Review: Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh Are Fabulous in Karan Johar's Well-Intentioned But Flawed, Preachy Romantic Entertainer (LatestLY Exclusive).

'Kiss'

So Ranveer meets Alia to help his grandfather Dharmendra reunite with his ex flame Shabana Azmi and the formerly paralysed Dharmendra stands on his foot and both him and Shabana share a kiss. #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani — attraversiamo 👻 (@Walede16) July 28, 2023

'Stellar'

#PugazhMoviereview: 🎬 #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani: KJo's love story with a twist! Laugh-out-loud moments & touching themes. Stellar performances from Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan. 2 backbones of the film Ranveer Singh & Alia Bhatt is simply Outstanding! Grade: A — Pugazh Murugan (@Pugazh_Murugan) July 28, 2023

'Shocked'

Dharmendra and shabana ji liplock was something no one expected and was shocked 😭🫡#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani — 𝚂𝚞𝚖𝚒𝚝 (@lazy_being_) July 28, 2023

'Soul'

#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani 1st half:#RanveerSingh is absolutely hilarious! A balance of being quirky & endearing! Contrary to Tum Kya Mile: the chemistry works big time w/ Alia Deserved better music but the homage to vintage songs & Shabana Azmi & Dharmendra are the soul ❤️ — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) July 28, 2023

