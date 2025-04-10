Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make a stylish appearance at the MET Gala 2025, if gossip mills are to be believed. Social media is in a rage after fashion page Diet Sabya has posted about “the greatest Bollywood superstar” and “the biggest designer of our generation” to be “joining forces for their MET gala 2025 debut”. Netizens have come to the conclusion that the Bollywood actor he is talking about is none other than Shah Rukh Khan, the reigning superstar. The fashion designer being talked about is India’s pride, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, feel followers of the page. After the news of actress Kiara Advani making her MET Gala debut this year at the prestigious annual charity event organised by The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, USA, comes the strong buzz that SRK will be marking his debut at the high-fashion do in NYC. The MET Gala 2025 date is May 5, 2025. The theme for MET Gala 2025 is around its exhibition “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style”. This will literally "suit" SRK’s style game perfectly, we feel. With this debut, in 2025 SRK will become the first Bollywood male actor to appear at the MET Gala. Met Gala 2025: Kiara Advani to Mark First Appearance at High-Fashion Charity Event in May.

Shah Rukh Khan x Sabyasachi at MET Gala 2025?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DietSabya® (@dietsabya)

