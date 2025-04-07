Mumbai, April 7: Bollywood star Kiara Advani is all set to make her debut at Met Gala this year. The mom-to-be will step onto the grand fashion stage with several celebrities from across the world on May 5 at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Last year, Kiara made her debut at Cannes as she attended the Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema Gala Dinner. And now Met Gala debut would definitely elevate her global appeal. ‘Game Changer’: Kiara Advani Flaunts Mermaid-Inspired Look in Teaser Announcement Poster for Her Upcoming Film (View Pics).

Previously actors like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra have added Indian touch to Met Gala with their stunning presence. Meanwhile, Kiara is expecting her first child with actor Sidharth Malhotra. The couple. in February 2025, announced their pregnancy with an adorable post featuring tiny white knitted baby socks. The caption read, "The greatest gift of our lives." Kiara Advani Hospitalised Due to Health Issues? 'Game Changer' Actress’ Spokesperson Clears the Air Over Viral Rumour.

Since then, they have been keeping a low profile, making only a few public appearances. Kiara and Sidharth's love story blossomed on the sets of the war drama Shershaah, and in February 2023, they tied the knot in an intimate yet grand ceremony in Rajasthan.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)