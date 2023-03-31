Is it hot here or is it Shah Rukh Khan's recent picture which is raising the temperature? Well, we think it is Shah Rukh Khan's black coat picture which is making everyone go gaga. SRK strikes a pose at the Nita Ambani Cultural Centre Launch (NACCL) and we can't stop gushing. Whoever said, 'Age is just a number' is right! Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, Siddharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani and More Attend Nita Ambani Cultural Centre Launch (Watch Videos).

Check The Pic Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)