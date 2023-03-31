The Nita Ambani Cultural Centre launch is in full swing and all the Bollywood celebs are in attendance, From Deepika and Ranveer's bombastic jodi, SidKiara's royal outfits to Salman Khan, Aryan Khan the Ambani family and many more, here are all the celebs who arrived in style at the event.
DeepVeer Look Like a Dream
Salman Khan Looks Dapper in Black
Rajinikanth Smiles Wide for the Cameras
Aamir Khan With his Fam
Newlyweds SidKiara
Shahid and Mira in Black and White
