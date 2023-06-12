Shah Rukh Khan, recently expressed his hopes for a particular character from the popular TV show Riverdale to be a part of his daughter Suhana Khan's acting debut. Fondly reminiscing about his own childhood, Khan shared his nostalgia for Archie's Digest, which he used to book in advance. He even mentioned the character Big Moose, expressing his desire for him to be included in the film. Khan sent his best wishes to the entire cast and expressed his love for the project. Fans eagerly await Suhana Khan's acting debut, and Shah Rukh Khan's support adds to the anticipation surrounding her entry into the film industry. The Archies has already stirred the spot with its first trailer which shows a bunch of new faces as its lead cast. There are the star kids Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor, alongside a talented bunch of actors, musicians and dancers in the form of Dot, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja and Yuvraj Menda. The Archies: Abhishek Bachchan Is ‘So Proud’ of Nephew Agastya Nanda As He Gears Up To Head to Brazil for Netflix’s Tudum Event (Watch Video).