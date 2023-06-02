Actor Abhishek Bachchan is super proud of his nephew Agastya as the latter is all set to make his Bollywood debut with The Archies. Agastya along with the team of The Archies will head to Brazil soon for 'Tudum', the highly-awaited Netflix fan event. The update has left fans and B-towners excited. Agastya's 'mamu' and actor Abhishek Bachchan cheered for Agastya and the whole The Archies gang. Taking to Instagram, Abhishek wrote, "From Riverdale to Sao Paulo." Netflix Tudum Trailer: Extraction 2, One Piece, The Archies, Wednesday 2 & More! Check Out Full List of Movies and TV Shows to Be Featured in June 17 Event.

Abhishek Shares Post for Agastya

"#TheArchies are coming to the #TUDUM global event on 18th June So excited for this, and so proud of you Agastya." Reacting to the post, Agastya's sister Navya Nanda commented with a red heart emoji. The film is the Indian adaptation of the iconic comics The Archies and will be released on OTT giant Netflix. Produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India, The Archies is a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India. The film is created by Zoya Akhtar and also stars Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina.