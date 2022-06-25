Shah Rukh Khan gave an amazing surprise to his fans today (June 25) by going Instagram LIVE for the very first time. SRK celebrates 30 years in Bollywood on June 25 and there can't be a better treat then this for this fans. During the live session, when a fan asked SRK if he is open to do 'Raj, Rahul' kinda roles now. To which, King Khan replied with no, as he feels awkward romancing a younger actress. Simply a gem, isn't he? Shah Rukh Khan Confirms He’s Starring in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 On Instagram LIVE!

Watch SRK Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

