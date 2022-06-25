As Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his 30 glorious years in the entertainment industry today, the superstar went Instagram live. However, the most important takeaway from his session was when SRK confirmed that he will be a part of Tiger 3, which stars Salman Khan in lead role. Yay. 30 Years of Shah Rukh Khan: Twitterati Shares Lovely Videos on King Khan’s Journey in Bollywood – WATCH.

Shah Rukh Khan IG LIVE Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)