During his #AskSRK session today on X, Shah Rukh Khan answered to a curious fan that he will definitely watch Rajinikanth's latest release Jailer. However, SRK did not stop there, as he also showered love on Thalaivar along with revealing how the Jailer star had once visited Jawan's set to bless all. Reportedly, SRK had an opportunity to catch up with superstar Rajinikanth when he has shooting for crucial scene for Atlee's film in Chennai. Shah Rukh Khan Calls Yash 'Dost' and Quotes KGF Star's Dialogue When Asked About Doing Horror Movie in His #AskSRK Session!

SRK Will Watch Jailer:

Of course I love Rajni sir….Maassss!! He had come on Jawan set and blessed us too. #Jawan https://t.co/cKaqMlR8c4 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)