Shah Rukh Khan took to his X today (August 10) and conducted an #AskSRK session, which saw him answering many queries. However, when a fan asked SRK, if he is soon doing a horror film, the superstar's reply was damn filmy. Case in point, while answering the 'horror' question, the Jawan star called South star Yash his 'dost' and quoted a dialogue from KGF which reads, 'joh akela aata hai….woh hota hai monster.' Have a look. Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi Show Off Their ‘Daring, Dazzling, Dangerous’ Avatars in This New Poster From Atlee’s Film (View Pic).

Shah Rukh Khan on Doing Horror Flick:

Har baar karta hoon na….Humesha akela aata hoon…mere dost Yash ne kaha tha na….joh Akela aata hai….woh hota hai monster!! #Jawan https://t.co/o3aBcvL4zR — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 10, 2023

