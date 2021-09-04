Ever since the news of Shah Rukh Khan kickstarting the shoot of Atlee's film surfaced online, fans have been eager to know what the actor is upto. Now, a picture of him from the sets of the film has surfaced online. A bulked-up SRK can be seen shooting for a scene in Pune.

Check Out The Picture Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)