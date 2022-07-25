Shamshera hit the theatres on July 22 and it earned the highest on day three of its release. It minted Rs 11 crore at the box office on the third day and crossed Rs 30 crore mark. The total collection of this Ranbir Kapoor starrer stands at Rs 31.75 crore. Shamshera Movie Review: Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor's Dacoit Drama is a Visually Impressive Yawn-Fest!

Shamshera Box Office Collection Update

#Shamshera meets with a tragic fate... Shockingly low weekend biz... Will face rough weather on weekdays... Also, arrival of new films will hit biz hard... Fri 10.25 cr, Sat 10.50 cr, Sun 11 cr. Total: ₹ 31.75 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/BEUFCefswo — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 25, 2022

