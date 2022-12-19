Shashank Arora's tweet about The Kashmir Files certainly didn't sit right with certain people on Twitter. A Twitter user called out his tweet and said "Shashank Arora's acting is an amateur, failed, repulsive and bastardised version of SRK." The actor then responded with a tweet that said he made a song years ago called "Dhamki" for people who send him hate, and released a video with the song playing in the background. Vivek Agnihotri Starts Shooting for His Next Film Titled 'The Vaccine War' in Lucknow.

View Tweet Here:

Made this song years ago for people who send me hate, hope you like it. ‘Dhamki’ is available on Spotify, Apple Music, Jio Saavn and YouTube. https://t.co/7IBVkBM1Ef pic.twitter.com/m13u3x52iI — Shashank Arora (@ShashankSArora) December 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)