Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Shashank Arora star in the much-awaited comedy-drama Superboys of Malegaon set for theatrical release on February 28, 2025. Directed by Reema Kagti, the film is set in the small town of Malegaon, Maharashtra, where residents find solace in Bollywood cinema. The trailer introduces Nasir Shaikh (Gourav), an aspiring filmmaker, and his friends, who dream of making their own films. Despite numerous challenges, the group’s perseverance shines. Post-theatrical run, Superboys of Malegaon will stream on Amazon Prime Video, celebrating friendship, ambition, and the spirit to chase dreams. FYI, the film has been inspired by the 2008 documentary Supermen of Malegaon. ‘Superboys of Malegaon’ Release Date: Reema Kagti’s Film Hits Theatres on February 28, Starring Adarsh Gourav and Vineet Kumar Singh (View Posters).

Watch 'Superboys Of Malegaon' Trailer:

