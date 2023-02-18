Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's latest release Shehzada has opened to dismal numbers at the box office on its opening day. Well, as the Rohit Dhawan directorial managed to collect only Rs 6 crore at the ticket window on day one. Now, all hopes are on the weekend. Shehzada Movie Review: Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's Remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is a Joyless Facsimile (LatestLY Exclusive).

Shehzada Box Office Collection Day 1:

#Shehzada disappoints on Day 1, despite buy-one-get-one-free offer… National chains ordinary, mass circuits dull… #MahaShivratri holiday on Day 2 may improve biz, but needs bigger jumps for a respectable weekend total… Fri ₹ 6 cr [+/-]. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/xBc2aDKWIR — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)