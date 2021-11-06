On the occasion of Bhai Dooj 2021, Shilpa Shetty Kundra has shared the most adorable video ever. In the clip shared, we can see the actress' kids Viaan Raj Kundra and Samisha Shetty Kundra twinning and celebrating the festive day. However, it's when little Samisha tries to say 'Happy Bhai Dooj' to brother Viaan, it will melt your heart as it's the cutest moment ever.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)