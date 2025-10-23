On the occasion of Bhai Dooj 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended heartfelt greetings to citizens on Thursday, October 23, through a post on X, saying, "Heartfelt wishes to all of you on the occasion of Bhai Dooj. May this festival, symbolizing the mutual love and trust between brother and sister, bring happiness, prosperity, and good fortune into everyone's life. May the bond of this relationship gain renewed strength-that is my wish." Several other leaders, including Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Congress leader Ashok Gehlot, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, and Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, also joined in sending Bhau Beej wishes, celebrating the sacred and unbreakable bond of siblings. Bhai Dooj, also known as Bhau Beej, Bhai Tika, or Bhai Phonta in different parts of India, is a festival celebrated two days after Diwali. Bhai Dooj 2025: Wishes, Bhau Beej Greetings, Bhaiya Dooj WhatsApp Messages, Images and HD Wallpapers To Celebrate Brother-Sister Love.

PM Narendra Modi Extends Bhai Dooj Wishes

आप सभी को भाई दूज की बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं। भाई-बहन के आपसी प्रेम और विश्वास का यह प्रतीक-पर्व हर किसी के जीवन में सुख, समृद्धि और सौभाग्य लेकर आए। इस रिश्ते की डोर को एक नई मजबूती मिले, यही कामना है। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 23, 2025

Nitish Kumar Sends Warm Bhau Beej Wishes to Citizens

भाई-बहन के पवित्र बंधन एवं स्नेह के पर्व भैया दूज के अवसर पर प्रदेश और देशवासियों को हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) October 23, 2025

Ashok Gehlot Extends Bhai Dooj Greetings Across India

भाई - बहन के अटूट स्नेह एवं विश्वास के पर्व भाई दूज की हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं। कामना करता हूं कि यह पर्व सभी के जीवन में अच्छा स्वास्थ्य एवं खुशहाली ले कर आए। pic.twitter.com/MDsCn0kXkZ — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) October 23, 2025

Nitin Gadkari Sends Heartfelt Bhai Dooj Wishes

Rekha Gupta Wishes Citizens on Bhau Beej, Celebrates Sibling Love

अटूट प्रेम, निस्वार्थ समर्पण और दृढ़ विश्वास के प्रतीक पावन पर्व भाई दूज की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। यह पवित्र पर्व भाई-बहन के बीच स्नेह, विश्वास और कर्तव्यनिष्ठा के उस अनमोल रिश्ते का उत्सव है, जो जीवन के हर उतार-चढ़ाव में एक-दूसरे को नैतिक संबल प्रदान करने की प्रेरणा देता है।… pic.twitter.com/bq0FtQ6RUb — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) October 23, 2025

