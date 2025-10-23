Heavy rainfall lashed parts of Mumbai today evening, October 23, on Bhai Dooj. A video shared by news agency ANI shows heavy rain in the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) area. Soon after rains lashes several areas of Mumbai, netizens took to social media to share photos and videos of Mumbai Rains as #MumbaiRains started to trend on X. One user said, "Some serious lightning in grant road- marine lines area. Avoid open space in that belt", while a second user wrote, "As expected, scattered thunderstorms activity were seen during last 3-4 day." A third user commented, "Almost Whole Mumbai to get Thundershowers ⛈️, starting in next 20 mins". Meanwhile, IMD has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai on Friday, Octoner 24. Weather Forecast Today, October 23: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

Heavy Rainfall Lashes Parts of Mumbai

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Rain lashes parts of Mumbai; visuals from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) pic.twitter.com/0kkOPMFbj3 — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2025

#MumbaiRains

☔️⛈️ As expected, scattered thunderstorms activity were seen during last 3-4 days. TS rains acts very smartly,areas that miss out one day usually get showers on next days,while previously hit spots stay under dry/less rain zone.#MumbaiRains #PuneRains https://t.co/EXTEjEb5wb pic.twitter.com/rHPQmEaVhJ — WeatherMan (@IndiaWeather12) October 23, 2025

Lightning in Grant Road Area

Some serious lightning in grant road- marine lines area. Avoid open space in that belt..#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/zK36UfnYuy — Aadil (@righteous_aadil) October 23, 2025

Almost Whole Mumbai To Get Thundershowers

#Mumbai ⛈️Nowcast 2: Almost Whole Mumbai to get Thundershowers ⛈️, starting in next 20 mins. This activity will stay at least till 8:30 PM.#MumbaiRains https://t.co/LKB0Vlaw0j pic.twitter.com/KFFvdOx0hk — Parth (@Parth_GPT) October 23, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)