Shraddha Kapoor recently grabbed eyeballs as she flaunted her new Lamborghini in town. The Stree 2 actress was recently captured by shutterbugs stepping out of the swanky car with a bright smile. Wearing a comfy white top paired with denim jeans, she exuded casual elegance. Last Dussehra, Kapoor treated herself to a Rs 4 crore Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica, and videos of her driving the sports car and visiting a temple circulated online. Shraddha Kapoor Reveals She Is Living Her Childhood Dream!

Shraddha Kapoor spotted in the City Roding Her Red Lamborghini

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)