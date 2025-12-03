Rumoured couple Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody have once again become the internet’s favourite topic after a video of them from the Mumbai Coffee Festival went viral. The clip shows the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actress lovingly feeding Rahul while they enjoy a cosy moment together over food and coffee. Fans flooded social media with heart emojis, praising their adorable chemistry and natural comfort with each other. This isn’t the first time the two have been spotted together earlier this year, they attended a wedding reception, where Shraddha looked stunning in a beige lehenga and Rahul donned a white suit. Their growing appearances together continue to spark dating rumours and delight fans. Shraddha Kapoor Twins With Her Rumoured Boyfriend Rahul Mody in Adorable Night Suits – See Their Cute Photo.

Shraddha Kapoor Feeds Rahul Mody – Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GlamBlitz (@glamblitzz)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (GlamBlitz's Instagram), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)