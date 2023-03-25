Actress Shraddha Kapoor agrees that there is a "big sense of responsibility" on her shoulders as so much hopes are riding on her when it comes to her performances. She said that it is because of the love she gets from the audiences, who she says is the reason behind living her "childhood dreams". Shraddha Kapoor Turns Officiator at Her Makeup Artist’s Wedding and the Visuals From the Ceremony Are Beautiful (Watch Video).

With so much love coming her way and hopes riding on her, does Shraddha, whose latest release is Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar, feel the pressure? In a conversation with IANS, Shraddha said: "It definitely adds a big sense of responsibility. I feel that I am here to entertain people and I want to keep doing that. I need to be a part of films that will provide that." Stree 2: Varun Dhawan to Cameo in Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor Starrer; to Reprise His Bhediya Character - Reports.

The actress added: "So, I take that kind of responsibility and yes, it's also inspiring and all the energy and inspiration comes from the audiences... They are the reason I have been able to live my childhood dream. It does feel like there is pressure and responsibility." Looking forward, Shraddha has the second installment of the 2018 comedy horror film Stree.

