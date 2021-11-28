Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev announced in October this year that the couple welcomed their baby girl Radha in 2020. The couple had kept the pregnancy and the birth of their first child under wraps. After making the announcement, the two often posts glimpses of their little bundle of love on social media. In the latest post, Shriya has captured moments of her daughter Radha taking baby steps. She is been guided by her father and the parents just can’t contain their happiness.

Shriya And Andrei’s Daughter Radha Learning To Walk

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Андрей Кощеев (@andreikoscheev)

