The trailer for Karan Johar's upcoming Showtime starring Emraan Hashmi is out. The trailer features Emraan Hashmi as a superstar who is seen defending himself from the 'nepotism' claims. Mouni Roy stars as his heroine in the series. Showtime also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Mahima Makwana, Rajiv Khandelwal, Vijay Raaz and Shriya Saran, among others. The series will release on March 8, 2024, on Disney+ Hotstar. Showtime: Emraan Hashmi, Mouni Roy, Shriya Saran, Rajeev Khandelwal’s Disney+ Hotstar Series to Premiere on March 8 (Watch Video).

Watch Showtime Trailer Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)