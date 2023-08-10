Singham 3 that has been titled as Singham Again will see Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone in the leading roles. As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, the latter would be playing Ajay’s onscreen sister in this upcoming installment of Rohit Shetty directorial. About the actress’ role in the film, a source was quoted as saying, “She (Deepika) will be playing the first female cop of the Rohit Shetty Universe and has already started prep work for this action-packed part. Deepika’s character is more along the lines of a Lady Singham and has the arc of being Ajay Devgn’s sister in the film.” Singham Again To Release on August 15, 2024! Ajay Devgn–Rohit Shetty’s Cop Franchise To Go on Floors in August This Year – Reports.

Deepika Padukone’s Role In Singham Again

