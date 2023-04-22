Singham Again is the third installment in Rohit Shetty’s Singham franchise. The film starring Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone was earlier said to be releasing in Diwali 2024. But as per latest reports, it will now hit the theatres on August 15, 2024. It is also said the Singham Again will go on floors in August this year. An official announcement on the film’s shooting schedules and release date is awaited! Singham Again To Release on Diwali 2024; Ajay Devgn To Start Shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Film in July.

Singham Again Update

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)