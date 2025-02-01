Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya’s Sky Force was released in the theatres on January 24. The aerial actioner directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani received a solid start at the box office and opened with INR 15.30 crore. This was followed by good collections on days 2 and 3, then a sharp decline, and a slight surge in recent days. On its second Friday, Sky Force crossed INR 100 crore, with its total collections reaching INR 104.3 crore. This also makes it the first Indian film of 2025 to achieve the milestone. Produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios, Sky Fore also features Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan in key roles. ‘Sky Force’ Movie Review: Akshay Kumar Overshadows a Struggling Veer Pahariya and Yet the War Drama Refuses To Take Flight! (LatestLY Exclusive).

‘Sky Force’ Box Office Update

#SkyForce is the first film of 2025 to cross the ₹ 💯 cr milestone [on Day 8]... The film must show significant growth over the weekend to boost its healthy total.#SkyForce [Week 2] Fri 4.60 cr. Total: ₹ 104.30 cr.#India biz | Nett BOC | #Boxoffice pic.twitter.com/b5pEJDz1cz — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 1, 2025

