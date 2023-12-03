Sonakshi Sinha and Rumoured BF Zaheer Iqbal Arrive at Sharmin Sehgal's Wedding Reception Together (Watch Video)

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal first worked together in Double XL. While the couple has not officially confirmed their relationship, they often share PDA-filled posts on social media.

Socially Team Latestly| Dec 03, 2023 07:23 AM IST

Sonakshi Sinha, who recently won the Filmfare for her performance in Dahaad, was seen attending Sharmin Segal's wedding reception in style. She was not solo but graced the event with her rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal. The lovebirds posed together while arriving at the reception and looked every bit gorgeous. While Sonakshi opted for a green ethnic wear, Zaheer was seen in a suit for the gala night. Have a look! Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal Attend Huma Qureshi’s Birthday Bash! Rumoured Couple Twin in White for the Party (Watch Video).

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal Papped Together:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

osts on social media.
Socially Team Latestly| Dec 03, 2023 07:23 AM IST

Sonakshi Sinha, who recently won the Filmfare for her performance in Dahaad, was seen attending Sharmin Segal's wedding reception in style. She was not solo but graced the event with her rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal. The lovebirds posed together while arriving at the reception and looked every bit gorgeous. While Sonakshi opted for a green ethnic wear, Zaheer was seen in a suit for the gala night. Have a look! Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal Attend Huma Qureshi’s Birthday Bash! Rumoured Couple Twin in White for the Party (Watch Video).

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal Papped Together:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Sharmin Segal Wedding Reception Sonakshi Sinha Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal Dating Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal Relationship Sonakshi Sinha Dating Zaheer Iqbal Sonakshi Sinha style Zaheer Iqbal
You might also like
Sonakshi Sinha Shells Out Major Wedding Inspo in a Stunning Fuchsia Pink Ethnic Ensemble and Statement Jewellery (See Pics)
Fashion

Sonakshi Sinha Shells Out Major Wedding Inspo in a Stunning Fuchsia Pink Ethnic Ensemble and Statement Jewellery (See Pics)
Filmfare OTT Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt, Manoj Bajpayee, Sonakshi Sinha, Karishma Tanna, Vijay Varma Win Big, See Full List of Winners Here
Bollywood
Fashion

Sonakshi Sinha Shells Out Major Wedding Inspo in a Stunning Fuchsia Pink Ethnic Ensemble and Statement Jewellery (See Pics)
Filmfare OTT Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt, Manoj Bajpayee, Sonakshi Sinha, Karishma Tanna, Vijay Varma Win Big, See Full List of Winners Here
Bollywood

Filmfare OTT Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt, Manoj Bajpayee, Sonakshi Sinha, Karishma Tanna, Vijay Varma Win Big, See Full List of Winners Here
Sonakshi Sinha Is Diwali Party Ready in Black Sequin Skirt With Detachable Pallu Worth Rs 20K (View Pics)
Fashion

Sonakshi Sinha Is Diwali Party Ready in Black Sequin Skirt With Detachable Pallu Worth Rs 20K (View Pics)
Karwa Chauth 2023: From Alia Bhatt to Kriti Sanon, Celebrity Inspired Red Ethnic Outfit Ideas to Rock this Festive Season (View Pics)
Fashion

Karwa Chauth 2023: From Alia Bhatt to Kriti Sanon, Celebrity Inspired Red Ethnic Outfit Ideas to Rock this Festive Season (View Pics)
Fashion

Karwa Chauth 2023: From Alia Bhatt to Kriti Sanon, Celebrity Inspired Red Ethnic Outfit Ideas to Rock this Festive Season (View Pics)
Google Trends Google Trends
Newcastle vs Man United
50K+ searches
Real Madrid
20K+ searches
Fight Club
5K+ searches
Macaulay Culkin
5K+ searches
U17 World Cup
5K+ searches
Today's Trends
Google Trends Google Trends
Newcastle vs Man United
50K+ searches
Real Madrid
20K+ searches
Fight Club
5K+ searches
Macaulay Culkin
5K+ searches
U17 World Cup
5K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaICC World Cup 2023Virat KohliAsian Games 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma