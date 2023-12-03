Sonakshi Sinha and Rumoured BF Zaheer Iqbal Arrive at Sharmin Sehgal's Wedding Reception Together (Watch Video)

Sonakshi Sinha, who recently won the Filmfare for her performance in Dahaad, was seen attending Sharmin Segal's wedding reception in style. She was not solo but graced the event with her rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal. The lovebirds posed together while arriving at the reception and looked every bit gorgeous. While Sonakshi opted for a green ethnic wear, Zaheer was seen in a suit for the gala night. Have a look! Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal Attend Huma Qureshi’s Birthday Bash! Rumoured Couple Twin in White for the Party (Watch Video).

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal Papped Together:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

