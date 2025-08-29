Salman Khan made a lively appearance at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma’s Ganpati Visarjan 2025, held on August 28. Dressed casually in a T-shirt and denim jeans, the superstar joined his family to bid farewell to Bappa with great enthusiasm. Videos from the celebration went viral, showing Salman dancing his heart out to the beats of the dhol along with Arpita, Aayus, and their children Ahil and Ayat. Actress Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal were also seen grooving and enjoying the festive moment. The event, filled with music, dance and vibrant energy, marked the heartfelt goodbye to Lord Ganesha, who was welcomed on August 25 this year. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Ananya Panday Performs Ganpati Visarjan at Home, Bids Emotional Farewell to Lord Ganesha With Family.

Salman Khan Dances on Dhol Beats at Sister Arpita Khan’s Ganpati Visarjan – Watch Video

