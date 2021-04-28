The second wave of COVID-19 is even more devastating than the last one. People are desperately seeking help everywhere and Sonu Sood, as always, has come forward to help the needy. He shared a video of his phone receiving SOS calls every second. The visual is heartbreaking.

Check out Sonu Sood's post here...

We are trying our best to reach out to you. If there are delays or we miss out. Then pardon me..Apologies🙏 pic.twitter.com/4NvjrnZ4zP — sonu sood (@SonuSood) April 28, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)