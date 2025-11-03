One of the monkeys that escaped last week after a truck overturned on a Mississippi roadway was allegedly shot and killed early Sunday, November 2. According to a report in Associated Press, the "aggressive" monkey which was on the loose in Heidelberg after a truck carrying lab monkeys crashed on I-59 in Jasper County was killed by a homeowner who said that she feared for the safety of her children. The woman, identified as Jessica Bond Ferguson, said that she was alerted early Sunday by her 16-year-old son, who said he thought he had seen a monkey running in the yard outside their home near Heidelberg, Mississippi. The woman got out of bed, grabbed her firearm and her cellphone and stepped outside, where she saw the monkey about 60 feet (18 meters) away. Bond said that she fired her gun as she and other residents were warned that the escaped monkeys carried diseases. Meanwhile, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a homeowner had found one of the monkeys on their property on Sunday morning. They also said that the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks took possession of the monkey. Fact Check: Did Escaped Monkeys in Mississippi Carry Hepatitis C, Herpes and COVID? Tulane University Refutes Claim.

Monkey on Loose Shot and Killed by Woman in Mississippi

BREAKING: One of the monkeys that escaped last week after a truck overturned on a Mississippi roadway was shot and killed early Sunday by a homeowner who says she feared for the safety of her children — AP pic.twitter.com/lwQFpfYHon — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 3, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Associated Press), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)