In response to the viral video showcasing an IndiGo passenger attacking a pilot over a flight delay, Sonu Sood has shared his opinion over the incident The situation led to the individual being escorted out of the aircraft by CISF personnel. Sharing a picture of the incident, featuring the passenger in yellow hoodie, the Bollywood actor mentioned in his post on X, “Soon self defence training programs will become mandatory for the airline staff, if people continue to behave in such unruly ways!!” IndiGo Pilot Assault Incident: IndiGo Forms Internal Panel, Putting Passenger on ‘No-Fly List’ Under Consideration.

Sonu Sood’s Post On X

Soon self defence training programs will become mandatory for the airline staff, if people continue to behave in such unruly ways!! pic.twitter.com/AVaaoCol5h — sonu sood (@SonuSood) January 15, 2024

