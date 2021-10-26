Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif is gearing for its theatrical release on November 5. But even before the film makes it to the cinema halls, rumours have it that the film's OTT premiere will happen a month after its release. If reports are to be believed, the Rohit-Shetty directed film will stream on Netflix from December 5.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

LetsOTT EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar’s #Sooryavanshi streaming date locked, December 5th on NETFLIX. pic.twitter.com/fKZcYLKq7y — LetsOTT GLOBAL (@LetsOTT) October 26, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)