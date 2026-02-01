Ayush Mhatre Falls For Two-Ball Duck in IND vs PAK U19 World Cup 2026 Match
Pakistan's Mohammad Sayyam dismissed India's Ayush Mhatre who poked outside the third-stump line tentatively and perished for a two-ball duck.
India’s top order suffered a significant collapse in the IND vs PAK U19 World Cup 2026 match as captain Ayush Mhatre was dismissed for a two-ball duck in their Super Six clash against Pakistan. Pakistan's Mohammad Sayyam dismissed the CSK batter who poked outside the third-stump line tentatively and perished for a two-ball duck. India put into bat, started well with Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Aaron George added 47 runs for the opening stand, before Sayyam's double-wicket over changed the dynamics of the contest. India Qualification Scenario for ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final.
Ayush Mhatre's Poor Form Continues
Ayush Mhatre has failed yet again in the U19 World Cup. As a captain, you’re expected to lead from the front, but his poor run continues and it’s becoming a worrying sign for Team India.
India now 47/3 in 9 overs vs Pakistan. Pressure firmly on the middle order.#ICCMensU19WC pic.twitter.com/yDWs5BV0lg
— Ankit Poddar (@itsankitpoddar) February 1, 2026
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 01, 2026 01:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).