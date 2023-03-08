Sui Dhaaga is all set to be released in the cinema halls in China. The film starring Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma is the 2018 Hindi film helmed by Sharat Katariya and it had opened to positive response from audience and critics. Sui Dhaaga is now set to be released in China on March 31. Sui Dhaaga Movie Review: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma Bring a Lot of Charm To This Simple Tale Told in a Pleasing Manner.

Sui Dhaaga China Release Date

A beautiful tale sewn with love and self-reliance #SuiDhaaga - Made In India is set to release in China on March 31, 2023. ❤️💚💙 pic.twitter.com/RunWZA1Aht — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) March 8, 2023

